Grace M. Budinger
Montgomery - 93 of Montgomery, widow of the late Raymond Budinger, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Beloved mother of Kenneth (Catherine) Budinger, Rae (James) Abell, Jeananne (Ron) Kovein, Carrie L. Budinger and David E. (Vicky) Budinger. Grandmother of Amy, Dwan, Matthew, Rebekka, Valerie, Calvin, Madelyn, Rick, Valerie and Sarah, and a host of great grandchildren. Also survived by one sister, Margaret (Peg) Zoltak, and sister-in-law, Patricia Boesken. Mrs. Budinger was part of the Greater Cincinnati Garden Railway Club, the last original member of the Storybook Acres Friday Nighter social group, and a member of The Community of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation, Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020 at 8:30 am. - 9:15 am. at Strawser Funeral Home, Blue Ash, Ohio followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church 8815 E. Kemper Road , Montgomery, Ohio. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com