Grace Poncer
Ft. Wright - Grace Marie Rahe Poncer, of Ft. Wright, KY died on September 19, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. Grace was the grieving widow of William R. Poncer, the love of her life for over 50 years, who she tenderly cared for until his death in 2018. Grace was the beloved daughter of the late Catherine Rahe (nee Engled) and the late Anthony Rahe. Grace is survived by her step-daughter, Patty Poncer Marks (Jim), step-grandchildren Katie "Rosie" Marks (Kevin Sullivan) and James Paul Marks III (Sezen Meydan), her brother Jerome Melvin Rahe (Melinda) of Covington, her sister-in-law and friend Linda Rahe, sister-in-law Clara Metz Rahe Gilpin, numerous cherished nieces and nephews, and her faithful friend from high school, Joanne Glazier. Grace was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Rahe Metz (George) and her brothers William Lawrence Rahe (Clara), Anthony Jerome Rahe (Linda), Lawrence Paul Rahe, and James Joseph Rahe (Theresa). Grace was devoted to her Catholic faith to comfort, guide, and support her. She retired from Advantage Sales and Marketing in Cincinnati where she was a Secretary and Administrative Assistant. Grace and Bill were avid Ballroom and Square dancers and won numerous awards. They loved to dine out and were regular customers at the Ft. Wright Restaurant. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 23rd at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy, Ft. Wright, KY. Following the Mass, the interment will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery in Blue Ash. In lieu of flowers, Masses on Grace's behalf would be cherished. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
