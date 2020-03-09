|
Gracie Lynn Rack
Reading - Gracie, the most loved, adored, and cherished free spirit, daughter of Bonnie and Gerry Rack. Loved beyond measure by her grandmothers, Katrina (Mimi) Hawkins and Paula Bemmes. Cherished by her sisters: Sarabeth Hawkins, Shauna Bemmes, Shannon Redwine, Shelly Kroeger (Donny), Sandy Siefert (Damien) and Sheena Cook (Richie), Loved by her nieces and nephews: Joei, Tyler, Faith, Sara, Jayden, Julian, Ben, Natalie, Max, Gabriel, Khloe, Avery, Trinity, Gunner and Finn. Gracie Lynn will be dearly missed by her Godparents, aunts, uncles, family, friends and the entire SPPA and VYO communities. Born August 12, 2017. Passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Age 2 ½. Visitation will be held Friday, March 13th from 4:00 - 8:00pm at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 14th at 11:00am at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 330 W Vine St. (45215). Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life reception immediately following mass at Reading Community Schools, 810 E. Columbia Ave. (45215). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Sts. Peter & Paul Academy (231 Clark Road, Reading, OH 45215). www.mrfh.com
