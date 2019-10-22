|
Greg Cohron, P.E.
Colerain - Greg Cohron, P.E.. Beloved husband of Dawn "Mike" Cohron (nee Budke) for 44 years. Devoted father of Parnell (Raven) Cohron and Shealagh Cohron. Cherished grandfather of PJ and Dmitri Cohron. Loving brother of Claire Cohron. Also survived by family friend, Heather Williams. Greg passed away on October 18, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Attained the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America (where he also was a Scout Leader). Was a talented woodworker specializing in making home furniture. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24th from 6 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 25th at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 17 Farragut Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45218. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Boy Scouts of America Dan Beard Council. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mem.com for the Cohron family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019