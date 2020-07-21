1/1
Gregory A. Gick
Gregory A. Gick

Nokomis - Gregory A. Gick of Nokomis, FL, passed away suddenly during the night of July 17, 2020 at the age of 74.

He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 10, 1946 and lived in Lawrenceburg, Indiana before moving to Florida in 2003.

Greg worked his entire career at Procter and Gamble and retired in 2001 to play golf for the rest of his life. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary (Graf), his sister, Elaine Fuell (Jerry), and his brother Gordon (Kathy). He is also the proud uncle to 14 nieces and nephews.

Greg was a golfer (Mission Valley Country Club), a motorcycle enthusiast (Harley Davidson of course)., and a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Vietnam War (1969-1970). He was a wonderful, warm human being and will be greatly missed.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Osprey. Burial will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 28th, at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America (8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910).




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
JUL
28
Burial
09:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
July 22, 2020
Dear Mary,
I worked with Greg at P&G. I always appreciated the good-spirited way in which he performed his work. He was consistently efficient with a twinkle of humor in his manner. A geniune pleasure wth whom to interact. I am so sorry for his early loss. I hope both his golf game and his family life have been joyful since his retirement.
Margaret Harrison



Margaret Harrison
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I went to St. Ann's with Greg Gick. He was always a good guy. My condolences.
Katheen Thacker Snodgrass.
July 22, 2020
Mary and Gordon,

You have our sympathy and prayers.

I only know the P&G Gicks. I have many wonderful memories of Greg.
Joe & Ginny Schmidt
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I remember Greg from school days at St. Ann's and our Groesbeck community. Later our paths crossed occasionally at P&G. Sympathy to his wife, family and friends. God's blessings of peace.
Ardith Rogg Mers
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Mary, we will always remember you and Greg for the good times on Kettering, especially the times you took our Traci and Andy Courts to all the different county fairs....and for being the best neighbors anywhere...remember driving to P&G and teaching the girls how to handle the traffic....Dick and Bobbie Brockman...
THe Brockman's
Friend
July 22, 2020
So very sorry to hear this news. Greg and I worked many years together at P & G. We both had a passion for motorcycles. Mary my deepest condolences for your loss. Greg always made such a positive impact on those who both worked with him knew him as a friend.
Sue Gibson
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Mary,
We were both so sad to hear the news on Greg's passing. We both have such fond memories working with Greg at P&G. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Mark and Helen Roedersheimer
Helen Roedersheimer
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Mrs. Gick - I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Mr. Gick. I have fond memories of both of you. Take care of yourself.
Karen Brockman Ventura
Karen Ventura
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
I worked with Greg for many years at P&G. He was such a great guy - so funny and just a wonderful person. I am so sorry for your loss, Mary.
Patty Brickner
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Always enjoyed being around the Gick brothers. Good family. Played pick up basketball with Greg at hoops around the Groesbeck area. He was a good athlete in all sports. Sad to hear that he passed. Sounds like he had a great life. He’s in my thoughts and prayers today.
Jerry Doerger
July 21, 2020
Dear Mary— I’m so sorry to hear of Greg’s passing. Keeping you in my prayers. Fran Diedling
Frances Diedling
Coworker
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020

Dear Mary,
I know how you feel. Even though the loss was so sudden be glad he didn't lay unable to speak and walk for a year.
We all had such fun together while Dan was a pro at Hidden Valley and even after.
Greg will greatly missed and if you ever come up to Ohio, please stop in. I'd love to see you again.
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.

Love,
Dianne Peters
Dianne Peters
Friend
July 21, 2020
ear Mary, I am so very sad to hear this news. We were literally just talking about both of you with my parents. What a great man! So much fun to be around and his laugh was contagious. I have wonderful childhood memories of parties at your home. Hugs and prayers. God Bless your broken heart. Love, Cheri & Pat Flannery
Cheri Davis Flannery
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear Mary, Words are not enough to say how saddened we are at the loss of Greg. Another one of the good guys gone too soon. We will never forget the many good times we had. All our love, Dick & Bonnie
July 21, 2020
The U.S. Marines, Navy Fleet Marine Force Corpsmen, FMF Chaplains, and Associate Members of the E. T Brisson Detachment #063 of the Marine Corps League in Naples, Florida, hereby salute and recognize Gregory A. Gick for serving God and his country by becoming a United States Marine. We honor his memory and valiant service to our Corps and our great Nation. Please accept our heartfelt sentiments as a token of our esteem and admiration of his LEsprit du Corps. Semper Fidelis.

Jack Fulmer (Adjutant Marine Corps League Naples, Florida)
Served In Military Together
July 21, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy Mary
Our prayers are with you & family at this difficult time.
Cindy & Don Walz
Cindy Walz
Family
July 21, 2020
Greg and I worked together at Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati for 32 years. We lunched together just about every day. After retirement and moving to different places in Florida we did not share that closeness that we had but Greg was always in the back of my mind. Greg will be missed. Mary, we hope you are doing well and we wish you the best in the future.
Bob & Aleta Eilerman
Robert W Eilerman
Friend
July 20, 2020
Uncle Greg was one of a kind! I have so many fond memories and remember always laughing when he was around! He was so kind, loving and of course, the cool uncle. Keeping you close to my heart Aunt Mary, and praying that the many wonderful memories you shared soon replace the sadness in your heart. Love and hugs.
Kelli and Keith Wagner and family
Family
July 20, 2020
Greg was a loving, caring husband. A kind wonderful man who loved life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Brenda & Dennis Graf
Family
