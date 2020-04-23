|
Gregory E. Back
Indian Hill - Gregory Edward Back departed this life peacefully April 20, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Julie Kelley Back. Born in Cincinnati, son of Maureen and James Back. Cherished brother of James Back, Denis Back and Judy Back Richards, son-in-law of Elaine Springmeier Kelley and the late Mel B. Kelley, brother-in-law of Mel (Claire) Kelley, Michael (Rick) Kelley, Brian (Dana) Kelley and David (Mary) Kelley, devoted uncle of Gilbert Richards IV, Paige, Brendan, Rohan, Emma and Megan Kelley. Greg graduated from the University of Cincinnati and was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He spent his entire career in the trucking business, owning GBT, Express Transport, Steel Technologies, Georgia Carpet Express and Transport Steel. He was a certified Commercial and Private Multi-engine pilot from American Flyers in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Greg and his wife Julie loved to travel and have been almost everywhere in the world. Members of Hyde Park Country Club they played golf, tennis and paddle tennis. They have season tickets to the Bengals, Reds, Western Southern Tennis Open, and their beloved Cincinnati Bearcats. They dined out every night of the week at one of Greg's favorite restaurants. Greg always had a great sense of humor and had a quick wit about him. His famous line was "Glad you got to see me". A private graveside service has been held at Spring Grove Cemetery. An Irish wake will be held in the near future when safe travel permits. Donations can be made in memory of Gregory E. Back to UC Health Foundation, Gardner Center for Parkinson's Disease and Movements Disorders, 3200 Burnett Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45209. Condolences may be expressed at www.rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020