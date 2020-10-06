Gregory Folz
Cincinnati - Gregory Allan Folz, beloved son of Carole and the late R. Allan Folz. Father of Dr. Jessica Folz (Kenny) Yarusso. Grandfather of Madison Yarusso. Dear brother of Jeff Folz, Mike Folz and Lisa (Dan) Meloy. Uncle to Alex and Allyson Meloy, and Brandon and Zack Folz. After a year long battle with cancer Greg passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 61. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. James Church - White Oak on Saturday, October 17 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Clovernook Home for the Blind or St. Jude Children's Research. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com