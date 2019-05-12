Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 522-6100
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James the Greater
3565 Hubble Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Cincinnati, OH - Herbers, Gregory Andrew "Gregg" age 78, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 17, 1940 to the late Walter F. and Frances Herbers (nee Mascari). He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Herbers (of San Francisco). Gregg is survived by his beloved wife of almost 52 years, Kathleen Herbers (nee Kelley); daughter, Jenny (Rob) Elmlinger; her children, Brett, Kristen, Kevin, and Alex; son, Jason (Deanna) Herbers; his children, Kyanna and Brandon; several half brothers and sisters; and a host of other family members and friends. In loving memory of Gregg, contributions may be made to Spondylitis Association of America, 16360 Roscoe Blvd #100, Van Nuys, CA 91406. Mass will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. James the Greater, 3565 Hubble Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45247. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 12, 2019
