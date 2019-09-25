Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Veronica Church
Mt. Carmel, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Veronica Church
Mt. Carmel, OH
Gregory J. Buerger

Gregory J. Buerger beloved husband of Dorothy A. Buerger (nee Moorman), devoted father of Carol (Bill) Tull, Nancy Willis, Greg Buerger, and the late Barbara Randolph, dear brother of Al Buerger, also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Sept. 23, 2019. Age 94 years. Residence Union Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Veronica Church, Mt. Carmel on Fri. Sept. 27, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 9-10 AM. Greg served in the US Navy with his brother Joe and with his other brother John in the US Army during WW II. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019
