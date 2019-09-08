Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Jahnigen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Jahnigen


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gregory Jahnigen Obituary
Gregory Jahnigen

Silverton - Gregory E., beloved husband of the late Linda (nee Stites) Jahnigen, loving father of Tracy Jahnigen and Melissa (Lee) Ballard, and the late Damien Jahnigen, devoted grandfather of Terri Bray, Taylor and Nathan Ballard, and great-grandfather of Damien and Adalind Bray. He is also survived by his sister, Hope Bronner. Passed away on Friday, September 6th at the age of 69. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10th from 6-8PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Interment will take place privately. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now