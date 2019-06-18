|
Gregory Niehaus Jr
Cincinnati - God is first, family is second, I am Third. No phrase could better describe the priorities of Gregory C. Niehaus, Jr. who entered heaven on June 15, 2019, at the age of 84, after succumbing to Cancer at his home in North Bend, OH surrounded by his family. Greg was born on June 6, 1935 the son of the late Kathryn (nee Hogan) and Gregory C. Niehaus, Sr. He grew up playing on and around the St. William schoolyard with his brothers Tom and Jim and his sisters Mary Sue and Mary Kay. Jesuit educated, Greg was a proud alum of St. Xavier High School and Xavier University, where he graduated in 1957 majoring in Pre-Law and History. After college he served in the National Guard, achieving the rank of Captain. He began his career at The Miami Rubber company, where he succeeded his father as President. He was past president of ASIA, an inductee in the TRIM Hall of Fame, and past President of the Our Lady of Victory Athletic Association. In addition to spending time with his family, Greg was a dedicated Xavier Musketeer basketball fan with season tickets for over 50 years and an avid golfer and sports fan. Greg is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sally (nee Reinstatler) who was the love of his life, his children Kelly Schneider (Glenn), Gregory C. Niehaus III, Mike Niehaus (Renee), Tom Niehaus (Terri), Tim Niehaus (Patrice), Kevin Niehaus (Tara), Kerry Chakales (Jonathan), 24 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Brother of Tom (Marilyn), Mary Sue (David) Goetz, Mary Kay (the late Steve) Horvath and the late James (Marilyn). Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Greg will be fondly remembered for his leadership, his dedication to others and his dry sense of humor. Visitation will be Friday, June 21st at Our Lady of Victory Convocation Center (next to church), 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233, from 9:45 to 11:45 AM, followed by the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at Noon in the church. Memorials may be made to Elder High School (Gregory C. Niehaus Scholarship Fund), 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205, Pregnancy Center West, 4900 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, or the Skin Cancer Foundation, 205 Lexington Ave, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10016. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 18, 2019