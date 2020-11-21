Gregory Vincent Rice



Myrtle Beach - Gregory Vincent Rice, 46, died October 2, 2020 suddenly. He was born October 13, 1973 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Robert William Rice and Patricia Ann (Ackley) Rice.



Greg loved to golf and surf. He was also an avid Fortnite player, comic book collector, and enjoyed spending time outdoors. But, above all else, Greg loved spending time with his children Zachary, Savannah, Dakota, Madison, and Blake.



In addition to his parents and five children, Greg is survived by his brothers, Robert, Jr. (Michelle), Kenneth (Mabel), Timothy (Jennifer), and Stephen; nieces Lauren, Katie, Erin, Maria, Ellie, & Lillian; great niece, Charlotte and nephew, Robert, (III); aunts, Charlene (Punkie) Brisben, Roberta Ann Ackley, & Joyce and Robert Bartlett; cousins, Chad, Brent, and Tara Brisben, Matthew, David, and Rebecca Ackley, and their spouses and children; his daughter-in-law, Laura (Kleinfelter), and former spouse, Kristen (Wanstrath) Rice. Greg also had many loyal friends who share in the mourning of his passing.



Services will be held later in Cincinnati and will be announced at a later date.









