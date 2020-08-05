1/1
Gregory Wolf
Gregory Wolf

Cincinnati -

Wolf, Gregory Carl "Greg", devoted husband of Christiane Westerkamp Wolf, loving father of Joseph (fiancée Annie Spivack) Wolf and Kevin Wolf. Son of Thomas and the late Susan Wolf. Dear brother of Andrew (Jennifer) and Steven Wolf. Son-in-law of Joyce and the late Robert Westerkamp. Greg completed his undergrad at the University of Cincinnati and graduated from Harvard Business School. He worked at Procter and Gamble, Duke Energy and Leeward Renewable Energy. He was an active board member of AWEA, and the Cincinnati Museum Center. He loved coaching his two boys in football at Summit Country Day School. He died suddenly August 3, 2020 at the age of 50. The Mass of Christian Burial will be private (due to COVID-19 restrictions) on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Rose Church, live streamed on strosecincinnati.org. The celebration of Greg's life will be held Saturday at Hyde Park Country Club, 3740 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208, from 11:30 AM to 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Gregory C. Wolf Memorial Fund at University of Cincinnati, http://foundation.uc.edu/wolf P.O.Box19970 Cincinnati, Ohio, 45219. www.meyergeiser.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:30 - 02:00 PM
Hyde Park Country Club
