Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home
4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd.
Ross, OH
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home
4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd.
Ross, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Greta Hodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greta Hodge


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Greta Hodge Obituary
Greta Hodge

Morgan Twp. - Beloved wife of the late Jasper Hodge; loving mother of Glenn (Rhonda) Hodge, Kathleen (Leslie) Houser, and Mark Hodge; loving grandmother to Anthony, Brian, Laura (Joel), David, Ethan, Clara, Cody, and Chloe; great grandmother of Jasmine, Aubryana and Graham; sister of Sterling (Gay) Keeton and Travis Keeton. May 14, 2019. Age 89. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Alta (Williams) Keeton, and her sister Glenna Bell. A Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, OH on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10 AM until the Funeral at 12 PM. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. Www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now