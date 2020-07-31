Gretchen McCormick



On Friday, July 17, 2020, Gretchen Bodendorfer McCormick, loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother passed away at age 84.



Gretchen was born on January 16, 1936 in Leetonia, Ohio to William and Pearl (Hall) Bodendorfer. She received her dental hygenist's degree from The Ohio State University in Columbus in 1953. She worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Walter Papesch for nine years. On April 29, 1961, she married Robert Hall McCormick, Jr. They raised three daughters, Elizabeth, Nancy and Sara.



Gretchen was a tireless volunteer for the Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church, Kilgour Elementary School and The Seven Hills School. A member of the Cincinnati Woman's Club and the P.E.O. Sisterhood, she was also a supporter of the arts in Cincinnati including the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the Playhouse in the Park and the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She pursued her passions for Native American pottery by volunteering at the Cincinnati Art Museum and genealogy at research libraries throughout the country. To friends and family, she was known for her excellent cooking and hostessing skills, ahead of her time in introducing new foods and culinary trends as well as hosting a legendary annual Christmas party. With courage and steadfastness, she raised three wonderful daughters and was known affectionately as "Woo-Woo" to her six beloved grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband Robert; her two sisters Wilma Ford and Paula Carlson; her three daughters, Betsy, Nancy (Robert), and Sara (Mark): and six grandchildren, Mac, Sam, Tuck, Lizzie, Abby and Molly.



A private family service will be held on Thursday, July 30 at Spring Grove Cemetery at 2 p.m. Donations may be sent to Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church or the P.E.O. Foundation.









