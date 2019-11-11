|
Guido Patrick Terzo, Jr.
Fairfield - Age 77 of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Humble, TX while receiving cancer treatments. He was born on May 9, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of the late Guido Vincent Terzo, Sr. and Rose (D'amico) Terzo. After graduating from Hamilton Catholic in 1960, Guido joined the U.S. Navy where he served faithfully for four years. He was a boxer in the Navy and also won an Ironman Competition while serving, beating out the entire 7th fleet. During his time in the Navy, he served as a Radarsman, which lead him into the electrician field upon returning home. Guido was an electrical contractor for 20 years before owning and operating his own business, Terzo Electric, for over 30 years where he was a master electrician. He was a member of IBEW #648, the Elks, the Eagles, Knights of Columbus, the Oldies but Goodies Car Club, and had been a member of the YMCA for decades, taking his son with him every day after work before heading to the local buffet for dinner. Guido was also a huge Ohio State fan, loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing in Brookville, and had a special bond with his one and only granddaughter, who he always bragged about painting his nails for him. He had a zest for life and was enjoying his retirement with his friends, including attending live music concerts whenever he could. No matter where Guido went, whether it was down the road or across the country, people knew the name Guido Terzo, which says a lot about his character and the type of man he was - he will truly be missed. Those left to cherish his memory are his fiancé, Ada Maria, who remained right by his side through the entire duration of his cancer treatment; children, Anthony Terzo, Elise Ainslie, and Aimee Terzo; granddaughter, Avery Ainslie; siblings, Anita (Robby) Robinson, Dante (Andrea) Terzo, and Alicia (Berry) Terzo; nephews and nieces, Jeff Terzo, Justin Terzo, Josh Terzo, Joseph Terzo, Antonio Vincent Terzo, Renata, and Gregory Robinson; and loving cousin, Johnny Terzo. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held from 5pm until 8pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019