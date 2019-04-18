Services
Guy Deck Obituary
Guy Deck

Miami Township - Guy Ray Deck, 79, Apr. 16, 2019, Miami Township. Beloved husband of Barbara Ann Deck (nee Schneller), devoted father of Shelly Rutherford (Kevin), Gregory Deck (Diane) & Sherry Miller (Craig), loving grandfather of Brian Loring, Emily Blanton, Allison Fliehman, Christian Deck, Austin Miller & Hannah Miller, gr. grandfather of Cole & Ben Blanton, beloved son of the late Susanna (nee Fett) & John Deck. Mr. Deck was a US Navy veteran. Visitation Fri., Apr. 19, 6 PM until time of service at 8 PM at Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 18, 2019
