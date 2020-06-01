Gw "Bill" Sommer
GW "Bill" Sommer

Whitewater Township - GW "Bill" Sommer, 91, May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Sue W. Sommer (nee Weisbrodt), devoted father of Susan Sedgebeer (the late Paul), Sherry Johnson (Don), Stacy Schmidt & Bill Sommer, loving grandfather of Michael Sedgebeer (Kristin), Stephen Schmidt, Cindy Lotscher (Adam); Clay, Lauren & JoJo Sommer & great grandfather of Summit Sedgebeer, beloved son of the late Nellie (nee Dick) & James Charles Sommer MD. Preceded in death by 5 siblings. Bill was a US Army veteran of the Korean War & had a career with Chevron. Visitation Sat., June 6, 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. Interment with military honors in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Harrison, OH. Memorials, if so desired, may be directed to the Miller Stockum Post #485 American Legion, 29 E. State Rd., Cleves, OH 45002. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
