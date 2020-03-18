|
Gwen A. Machado (nee Glenn)
Gwen A. Machado (nee Glenn) loving wife of Scott D. Machado, beloved mother of Melissa M. and the late Shelby L. Machado, devoted daughter of George Gary (Julie) and the late Shirley Ashbridge (nee Eapman), dear sister of Anita Glenn and Summer Thomas, also survived by several cousins. Died Mar. 17, 2020 at age 50 years. Residence Newtown, OH. Friends and Family may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sat. from 2-4 PM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020