Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen Machado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen A. (Glenn) Machado

Add a Memory
Gwen A. (Glenn) Machado Obituary
Gwen A. Machado (nee Glenn)

Gwen A. Machado (nee Glenn) loving wife of Scott D. Machado, beloved mother of Melissa M. and the late Shelby L. Machado, devoted daughter of George Gary (Julie) and the late Shirley Ashbridge (nee Eapman), dear sister of Anita Glenn and Summer Thomas, also survived by several cousins. Died Mar. 17, 2020 at age 50 years. Residence Newtown, OH. Friends and Family may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sat. from 2-4 PM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -