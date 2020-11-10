1/
Gwendolyn Ralston
St. Bernard - RALSTON, Gwendolyn (nee Shelton). Beloved wife of the late Ray Ralston. Loving mother of Nancy Ralston, Doug (Melissa) Ralston and the late Ray (Terri) Ralston Jr. Cherished grandmother of Julie Lincoln, Adam (Bettina) Ralston, Jay (Carrie) Ralston and Jessica Ralston. Devoted great-grandmother of Holden Barnhorst, Sam Lincoln, Jaxson Rolfes, Silas Ralston and Levi Ralston. Passed away November 8, 2020 at the age of 96. Graveside service will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery 11200 Princeton Pike, Springdale, Thursday at 1 PM. Those that wish to attend, please meet inside the main gate at 12:45PM. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Wilson Memorial Presbyterian Church 219 McClelland Ave. St. Bernard, OH 45217. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
