H. Paul Hube Jr.
H. Paul Hube, Jr.

Cincinnati - Beloved husband for 66 years of Cecilia A. Hube (nee Black) Loving father of Steve (Ruth) Hube, Susan (Tom) Wendt, Chris (Juliana) Hube, Juli (Frank) Sedler and daughter in law Patty Hube. Devoted grandpa of 12. Great Grandpa of 9. Preceded in death by son Gary Hube and granddaughter Valerie Sedler. Navy Veteran of Korean War stationed at Pearl Harbor. Longtime Insurance Agent with Hube-Mueller Agency. Graveside service at St. Joes Old will be private. A public Memorial Mass at St. Ignatius Church will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Pl #400, (45202). To send condolences go to neidhardminges.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
