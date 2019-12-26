|
Hannah Doctrow
Maryland - Nee Lewis, age 95, passed away December 25, 2019, beloved wife of the late Kenneth Doctrow, loving mother of Jan (Chuck) Parsons of Columbia, Maryland, Nancy (Tom Zanetos) Doctrow of Sherwood, Oregon and Lori Doctrow of Weaverville, NC. dear sister of the late David and Ida Lewis, devoted grandmother of Josh (Jamie) and Anna Parsons, Megan Zanetos, Alan and Elise Marrero. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, OH, Monday, December 30, 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The , Arthritis Association or Gilcrest hospice of Columbia, Maryland would be appreciated
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019