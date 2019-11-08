|
Hannah H. Hattenbach
Mason - nee Heyman, age 98, passed away November 7, 2019, beloved wife of the late Arthur N. Hattenbach, devoted mother of Esther Bass and Edward (Shelley) Hattenbach, loving grandmother of Barbara Bass, Meryl Hattenbach and Brian Hattenbach, great grandmother of Ethan and Oren Watson and Leo Hattenbach. Service Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, Sunday, November 10, 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Adath Israel Congregation or Cedar Village would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019