Hannah Mary (Looney) Corbett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hannah Mary Corbett (nee Looney)

Cincinnati - known to her friends and family as Joan, passed away on Monday, June 29, at the age of 92. A native of Lisheen, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, County Kerry, Ireland, she was the mother of Bill (Judy), Susan, Mary Jean, and Dennis, and the grandmother of Lauren, Brendan, Conor, Mara, Liam, and Brigit. Dear sister of the late James Looney, the late Bridie (the late Tom) Stritch, the late Eileen (the late Jimmy) O'Connor, Mary (the late Bill) O'Sullivan, the late Margaret (the late Tim) Crowley, Sile Looney, and the late Kathy (the late Pat) Duggan. Services will be held in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday, July 8. For more information and condolences please see fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved