|
|
Hannes Kolleck
Green Twp. - Hannes Kolleck, beloved husband of the late Irmgard (nee Cosmar) Kolleck. Devoted father of the late Regine Ibold. Loving grandfather of Mark D. Ibold, Jay P. Ibold and Hans P. Ibold. Also survived by great grandchildren. Hannes passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 102. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Old St. Mary Church, 123 E. 13th St. on Saturday (Jan. 4) at 10am. Following the burial a reception will follow at Donauschwaben Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old St. Mary Church. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019