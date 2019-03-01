|
Harold Albert Kautz Jr
Byrdstown - Harold Albert Kautz Jr, of Byrdstown, TN, passed away Tuesday. Harold was born in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Harold Albert Kautz Sr and Elisabeth Rose (Burh) Kautz. He was a member of Emmanuel Catholic Church Albany Ky, and honorable veteran of the Korean conflict.
Harold is survived by his wife Georgia Kautz, 5 daughters, 2 sons, 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
He's proceeded in death by parents, wife of first marriage Betty Sue Kautz and brother Lawrence.
Family will receive friends and family Saturday morning from 9:30 - 11:00 at Gilligan's Funeral Home (Kenwood) 8225 Montgomery RD, Cincinnati. Service at 11:00, followed by procession to Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019