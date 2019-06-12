Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Certain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold D. Certain

Obituary Condolences

Harold D. Certain Obituary
Harold D. Certain

Cincinnati - 80, beloved husband of Judy Certain (nee Brewer); loving father of Doug Certain and Carmen Harmon; grandfather of Clayton, Kerra, and Christina Harmon; brother of Garland, Sherrie, and the late Joyce; passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12:30 PM. To send a condolence, or to sign the online guest book, visit Muellerfunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now