Harold D. Wall
Pleasant Plain - Harold D. Wall, age 78. Survived by his three loving children, Vicki Wall, Brad (Andrea) Wall, Greg (Myrna) Wall; four adoring grandchildren, Greg J. Wall, Kara Wall, Micah Wall and Jade Wall; he is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by his beloved parents; William "Oz" and Frieda (nee Rogers) Wall, and his dear brother, Terry Wall. Passed away October 21, 2020. Services will be held on Sunday, October 25 at 5 PM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home in Loveland, where friends and family are encouraged to visit and celebrate his life from 2 PM until the time of his service. Please see tuftsschildmeyer.com
for full obituary.