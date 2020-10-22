1/1
Harold D. Wall
Harold D. Wall

Pleasant Plain - Harold D. Wall, age 78. Survived by his three loving children, Vicki Wall, Brad (Andrea) Wall, Greg (Myrna) Wall; four adoring grandchildren, Greg J. Wall, Kara Wall, Micah Wall and Jade Wall; he is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by his beloved parents; William "Oz" and Frieda (nee Rogers) Wall, and his dear brother, Terry Wall. Passed away October 21, 2020. Services will be held on Sunday, October 25 at 5 PM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home in Loveland, where friends and family are encouraged to visit and celebrate his life from 2 PM until the time of his service. Please see tuftsschildmeyer.com for full obituary.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
OCT
25
Service
05:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
