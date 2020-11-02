Harold E. Lipscomb
New Richmond - Harold E. Lipscomb, 85, of Bethel, OH, passed away on November 1, 2020, at his residence. Harold was born March 2, 1935, in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Miles and Tillie Lipscomb. Harold was the loving husband of the late Betty Jean Lipscomb (nee Puckett). Beloved father of Michael Lipscomb (Wanda), Kathryn Newman, Linda Moore (Jake), Lisa Frasher, Robert Lipscomb (Laura), Diana Broughton (Jerry), and William Lipscomb. Grandfather of 9 grandchildren. Great-grandfather of 19 great-grandchildren. Great-great-grandfather of 3 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brothers; Miles, Robert, Richard, William, and John Lipscomb. A public visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 10:00 AM until time of public funeral service at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, PO Box 98018 Washington DC, 20090. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery.