Harold J. Ford
Greenhills - Harold J. Ford. Beloved husband of the late Corinne (nee Steils) Ford; Devoted father of Janet (Dan) Kroeger, Steve (Tasha) Ford and Beth (Mark Wager) Ford; Dear grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; Brother of James Frederick, William Frederick, Henrietta Webb, Fred Frederick and Phillip Frederick; Brother-in-law of Jim Steils and Suzanne Steils; Passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Resident of Forest Park; Harold was a member of the Knights of Columbus Madonna Council, Charles R. Gailey VFW Post No. 7340 and Standard Oil Quarter Century Club; Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 17 Farragut Rd., Greenhills (45218) on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Donations may be sent to . Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019