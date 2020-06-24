Harold Jameson
Lawrenceburg - Harold passed away on Tues. Harold was a Army Air Corp veteran of WWII. He is survived by his son, Stephen (Paulette) Jameson; daughter, Jean Banta; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Edna Jameson; wife, Ruth Jameson; son, Chris Jameson; and 2 sisters, Laura Mae Giffin, Vernadine Gould. Visitation will be on Fri from 11 am to 12 pm at Fitch-Denney Funeral Home. Funeral services will be immediately following at Greendale Cemetery. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.