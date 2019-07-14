Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Harold P. Wetzel Obituary
Cincinnati - Harold P. Wetzel beloved husband of the late Marian Wetzel for over 66 years. Dear father of Christine (Mike Gantt) Wetzel, Timothy Wetzel and Carolyn "Carrie" (Kevin Norwood) Wetzel. Loving brother of the late Mary (Bill) Peck. Passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Age 94 years. Harold retired from Stockton, West, Burkhart Advertising after 42 years of service. Visitation will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Wednesday, July 17 from 12 Noon until time of funeral service at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Cincinnati Art Museum, Development 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Condolences may be shared at paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 14, 2019
