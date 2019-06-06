|
Harold Schmitz
Cincinnati - Harold Ray Schmitz, "Hal", aged 87 passed from this life peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Harold was born August 13, 1931 in Waynesburg, Kentucky. He is survived by one of his four siblings, Shirley Jean Rutherford, numerous nieces and nephews but most importantly his wife of over 60 years, Daisy Schmitz (Brown), his daughter Lori Hummeldorf (Schmitz), son-in-law Paul Hummeldorf and three grandchildren that he adored: Ella, William & Henry. He retired from GE and spent most of his life attending church where he was the song leader. He was so many things but to list just a few; he was a Christian, a perfectionist, a caring, sensitive and overly generous man. He was humble and appreciative for any little thing anyone would do for him. He will be missed dearly but we know he is in a better place now with his parents (William & Mary Eula Schmitz) and siblings (Charlie, Ethel and Francis) who paved the way to heaven before him. Visitation will be at Hodapp Funeral Home in West Chester on Friday evening, June 7, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday morning at 10:00 am at Hodapp with burial immediately following at Rest Haven Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 6, 2019