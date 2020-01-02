|
Harold W. Bybee
Harold W. Bybee beloved husband of Rebecca Bybee (nee Wysong) devoted father of Jonathan (Elisia) and the late Jarrod W. Bybee, dear grandfather of Jenna Maxey. Died Jan. 2, 2020. Age 73 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. Jan. 6, at 1 PM with Montgomery Masonic Lodge #94 F&AM service on Mon. at 1 PM. Friends may visit on Mon. from 12 Noon to 1 PM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020