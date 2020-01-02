Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Harold W. Bybee Obituary
Harold W. Bybee

Harold W. Bybee beloved husband of Rebecca Bybee (nee Wysong) devoted father of Jonathan (Elisia) and the late Jarrod W. Bybee, dear grandfather of Jenna Maxey. Died Jan. 2, 2020. Age 73 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. Jan. 6, at 1 PM with Montgomery Masonic Lodge #94 F&AM service on Mon. at 1 PM. Friends may visit on Mon. from 12 Noon to 1 PM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
