Harold W. Spry
Harold W Spry

Loveland - Harold W Spry (Wayne) devoted father of Sherida C. (Gustave) Neuss, Adonica L. (Timothy) Coyle, Gary W. (Karen) Spry, Mark F. (Julie) Spry, and Paul J. (Ann) White. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Departed on May 28th at the age of 93. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd from 3 to 5 PM at Gilligan Funeral Home 8225 Montgomery Rd Cincinnati OH 45236. Memorial service to be held at Connections Christian Church, on a date to be announced. 7421 E. Galbraith Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45243.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
Funeral services provided by
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
