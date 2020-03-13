Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Jude Church
5924 Bridgetown Rd.
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Jude Church
5924 Bridgetown Rd.
Harold Walter


1930 - 2020
Harold Walter Obituary
Harold Walter

Green Township - Harold R. Walter beloved husband of the late Virginia "Ginger" (nee Foster) Walter. Loving father of Mike (Dianne) and Harold (Connie) Walter and Patricia (John) Kibby. Devoted grandmother of Christy (Bethany) Walter, Justin (Brandy) Walter, Aaron (Amber) Walter, Tony Williamson and Nicole (Nick McCoy) Williamson. Great-grandfather of Rylee and Kyden Williamson, Makayla and Jameson McCoy, Conner, Dalton, Austin and Abigail Walter and Denver and Emma Walter. Also survived by many loving nieces and friends. Passed away March 12, 2020. Age 89 years. Visitation Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Rd. Burial with Military Honors to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Assc., 5211 Madison Rd., Cinti., 45227 or the Alzheimer's Assc., 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cinti., OH 45203. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
