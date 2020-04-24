Resources
Madeira - Harold R., beloved husband of the late Sonja (nee Thacker) Young, loving father of David (Jan) Young and the late Gregory Young, dear grandfather of Josh (Dez), Niki (Evan), Charles (Becca), Sarah and Steven, great-grandfather of Lucas, Ava and Myles. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles, and Gertrude (nee Farmer) Young and seven brothers and sisters. Harold passed away on Thursday, April 23rd at the age of 85. Services are being held privately. If desired, donations may be directed to the , 3229 Burnet Ave. #3018, (45229). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website,ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
