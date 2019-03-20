Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Harrison, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church,
Harrison, OH
View Map
Harrison - loving husband of Dorothy (nee Jenkins) Zinser; beloved father of: Charles J. (Linda), Steven H. (Linda), Timothy E. (Julie), Joseph M., Terry W. (Mary) Zinser; Cathy (Todd) Westrich, Gail A. (the late Robert) Zimmerman, & Bonnie (Douglas) DeMoss, loving grandfather of 23, great grandfather of 35 & 1 great great grandchild; brother of Violet J. Waigand; Harold is preceded in death by his parents: Louis & Mathilda Zinser; his siblings: Dorothy Puccini, Jean Dykes, Helen Nuesse, Joseph H., & Louis J. Zinser. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12 PM at First Baptist Church, Harrison. Memorials to Cancer Free Kids of Cincinnati through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
