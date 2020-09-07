1/
Harriet Brown
Harriet Brown

Miami Heights - Harriet E. Brown (nee Smith), 90, Sept. 4, 2020 (formerly of Elizabethtown). Beloved wife of the late Edward Brown, devoted mother of the late Russell E. "Rusty" Brown, beloved daughter of the late Hattie (nee Wullenweber) & Joseph Smith, dear sister of the late Adrian T. & Charles F. Smith, "Aunt Hattie" to Janet Smith Fineran, Yvonne Smith Ullrich & Yvette Smith Kilgore. Also survived by many extended family members & friends. Harriet was office manager for Dr. Kim in Harrison & was a member of the Elizabethtown United Methodist Church & Marvin Chapter #376 OES. Visitation Thurs., Sept. 10, 10 AM until time of OES service & the funeral service at 11 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Interment following in Elizabethtown Cemetery. Memorials, if so desired, to the Elizabethtown UMC, c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dennis George Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dennis George Funeral Home
