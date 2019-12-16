|
Harriet Hunt Hokanson
Harriet Hunt Hokanson, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019 in Houston, TX, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Her son, David, and his wife, Carolyn of Houston TX cared for her and were with her in her final hours.
Harriet was born in Fort Thomas, KY, on June 2, 1929. She was Helen and Clifford Hunt's third of four children. She graduated from Highlands High School in 1947 and Western College for Women in Miami, Ohio, in 1951. After graduation, Harriet was named a Fulbright Scholar and spent a year in France. She returned to the US in 1952 and taught at Highlands High School. While a teacher, she met and soon married Allan Edwin Hokanson who preceded her in death in 2005. In addition to David, Harriet gave birth to daughters Judith and Sarah.
Harriet returned to teaching in 1967 as a French teacher, first at Indian Hill High School, then at Cincinnati Country Day. In 1982, she was named as Headmistress of the middle school at the Episcopal School of Acadiana outside of Lafayette, Louisiana. In 1984, she returned to Cincinnati, teaching French first at Xavier University, then at Cincinnati Country Day School. She retired from teaching in 1998.
Harriet is survived by her younger brother Bill; children David, Judith, and Sarah; grandchildren Jeffrey, Peter, Alec, Ash, and Rob; and great-grandson Edward. A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Cincinnati where her ashes will be placed alongside her husband's.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019