Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Woods Campbell


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet Woods Campbell Obituary
Harriet Woods Campbell

She died on 10-06-19 at age 98. She was born in 1921 in Cincinnati to Andrew Alfred Woods Jr and Jeannette Craig Woods. She graduated from Miss Doherty's School in 1939 and then from Bryn Mawr College in 1943. She worked for the Navy as a code breaker then position classifier in WWII. She attended Tulane Law School, and in 1947 married Daniel Siebern Campbell. She lived in Cincinnati until 2007 when she moved to Seattle. She belonged to the Junior League, was a patron of the arts and ballet, and was a docent at the Cincinnati Art Museums and Taft Museum.

She is survived by her daughters Carol (Ernie Bemis) of Albuquerque and Cynthia (Michael Kimmey) of Seattle, her brother James Brison Woods of New Orleans, and grandsons Philip Kimmey of Seattle, Peter Kimmey (Kristen) of Los Angeles and Daniel Bower of New York City.

Inurnment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.