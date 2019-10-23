|
Harriet Woods Campbell
She died on 10-06-19 at age 98. She was born in 1921 in Cincinnati to Andrew Alfred Woods Jr and Jeannette Craig Woods. She graduated from Miss Doherty's School in 1939 and then from Bryn Mawr College in 1943. She worked for the Navy as a code breaker then position classifier in WWII. She attended Tulane Law School, and in 1947 married Daniel Siebern Campbell. She lived in Cincinnati until 2007 when she moved to Seattle. She belonged to the Junior League, was a patron of the arts and ballet, and was a docent at the Cincinnati Art Museums and Taft Museum.
She is survived by her daughters Carol (Ernie Bemis) of Albuquerque and Cynthia (Michael Kimmey) of Seattle, her brother James Brison Woods of New Orleans, and grandsons Philip Kimmey of Seattle, Peter Kimmey (Kristen) of Los Angeles and Daniel Bower of New York City.
Inurnment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019