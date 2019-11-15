|
Harriett Wyatt Hart, 93, passed away on 15 Nov 2019.
Loving mother of William 'Skip' (Connie) Wyatt. Devoted to her extended families of Tamara (Bruce) Fales, Douglas (Polly) Hart, and Robert 'Chip' (Vickie) Hart.
Grateful for niece Ann Sirkin and sister-in-law Sandy Sprague. Also survived by eight grandchildren and many additional loving family members.
Preceded in death by her parents, Florence Worth & Paul Sprague, brother 'PC' Sprague, and sister Jeanne Sirkin.
Hatt was born in Madisonville in 1926 and grew up in Norwood. Graduated from Norwood HS in 1944.
She joined Hart Productions in the early 1960s. Played many roles, eventually becoming mgr of the Cincinnati Home & Garden Show when it was established in 1969. Held this challenging position for its first 25 years as well as establishing the Cincinnati Fall Home & Food Show.
Hatt joined the Home & Garden Show Executives Intl, including stints as board member and president. Received an Ohio House of Rep resolution congratulating her election as president of H&GS as well as recognizing her as one of only three women managing a major consumer show at that time.
Became active member and boardmember, of the Ohio Travel Assn. Was a founding member of the Greater Cincinnati Tourism Council.
Was founding member of the Hamilton Convention & Visitors Bureau as well as Butler County Tourism Council. She remained active until her 93rd birthday.
The last line of a favorite song tells her story ... 'The greatest thing you'll ever learn, is just to love and be loved in return'.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019