1/
Harriette Hoffmann Oswald
Harriette Hoffmann Oswald

Huntsville, AL - Harriette Hoffmann Oswald, 72, of Huntsville, passed away Friday, July 24th.

Ms. Oswald retired from Hamilton County Social Services. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati, and received two Master Degrees - one from University of Cincinnati and the other from Xavier University.

She is survived by her two sons, Judson (Barrett) Oswald and Bradley (Abigail) Oswald; sister, Lane (Woodrow) Ryan; four grandchildren, Rett Oswald, Wynn Oswald, Storm Oswald, and Axel Oswald; nephew, Eddie (Robyn) Jacques; and two great nephews, Parker and Houston.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 28th at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Berryhill Funeral Home - Huntsville
2305 Memorial Parkway NW
Huntsville, AL 35810
256-536-9197
1 entry
July 25, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Kenneth Oswald
