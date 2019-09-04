Services
GUMP HOLT FUNERAL HOME
3440 GLENMORE AVE
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-0690
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
GUMP HOLT FUNERAL HOME
3440 GLENMORE AVE
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
GUMP HOLT FUNERAL HOME
3440 GLENMORE AVE
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Delhi Township - Harry R. "Bud" Courtier, 77, Sept. 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Julie "Judy" (nee Cahall) Courtier, devoted father of Andrea Pickerell & Jennifer O'Neil (Todd), loving grandfather of Zachary & Justin Pickerell, beloved son of the late Bertha (nee Freeman) & Robert Courtier & dear brother of Joyce Duddey (Rob). Ret. manager, Blue Ash Equip. Rental. Visitation Fri., Sept. 6, 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM at Gump-Holt Funeral Home, 3440 Glenmore, Cheviot. Interment following in Arlington Meml. Gdns. www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019
