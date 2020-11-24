1/
Harry Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Davis

Cincinnati - Davis, Harry Eugene, devoted husband of 62 years to Lillian (nee Tessoff) Davis, loving father of Kathy Davis, Rick (Doris) Davis, Randy (Julie) Davis, Jeff (Cathy) Davis, cherished grandfather of Hannah, Brycen (Tiffany), Karyna, Joseph. Dear brother of Alonzo (Mary Carol) Davis, Sylvia Scheid, Patty Griffith, Jim (Jamie) Davis, and many nieces and nephews. Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 at the age of 89. No visitation. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 28, 10:30 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45238. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Teresa Endowment Fund, St. Teresa School, or Hospice of Cincinnati. www.meyergeiser.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved