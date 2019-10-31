Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Riedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry F. Riedman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry F. Riedman Obituary
Harry F. Riedman

Cincinnati - Harry F. Riedman, 88, passed peacefully on Oct 25, 2019 at Ohio Living Llanfair. Son of Harry M. and Cecilia Geis Riedman, of Brookville, IN. All siblings are deceased: Charles, Norbert, Ronald, Richard, Alean and Dorothy Riedman, Thelma Karbowski, and Phyllis Clark. Dear cousin to Rev. J.J. Riedman, Jim Riedman of Connersville, IN, and Corrine Johnson of Brookville. Survived by 32 nieces and nephews, many life-long friends and clients. Harry was a barber and his salon was an anchor in the Mt. Airy business district for 54 years until he retired in 2016. Mass of Resurrection at St. Michael's Church, 145 St. Michael's Blvd., Brookville, IN 47102, on Sat, Nov 9 at 10 a.m. Inurnment at St. Michael's Cemetery. Cincinnati area celebration of life at Llanfair Retirement Community on Saturday, Nov 16 at 2-3:30 p.m. in the Margaret Jean Wells Chapel. Memorials to St. Therese Little Flower Church St. Vincent de Paul Society, 5560 Kirby Road, Cincinnati, OH 45239.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -