Services
Cook Rosenberger Funeral Home - Brookville - Brookville
929 North Main Street
Brookville, IN 47012
(765) 647-4611
Harry Riedman
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael’s Church
45 St. Michael’s Blvd.
Brookville, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohio Living Llanfair Chapel and Campus Center
1701 Llanfair Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Harry F. Riedman, 88, passed peacefully on Oct 25, 2019 at Ohio Living Llanfair. Son of Harry M. and Cecilia Geis Riedman, of Brookville, IN. All siblings are deceased: Charles, Norbert, Ronald, Richard, Alean and Dorothy Riedman, Thelma Karbowski, and Phyllis Clark. Dear cousin to Rev. J.J. Riedman, Jim Riedman of Connersville, IN, and Corrine Johnson of Brookville. Survived by 32 nieces and nephews, many life-long friends and clients. Harry was a barber and his salon was an anchor in the Mt. Airy business district for 54 years until he retired in 2016. Mass of Resurrection at St. Michael's Church, 145 St. Michael's Blvd., Brookville, IN 47102, on Sat, Nov 9 at 10 a.m. Inurnment at St. Michael's Cemetery. Cincinnati area celebration of life at Llanfair Retirement Community on Saturday, Nov 16 at 2-3:30 p.m. in the Margaret Jean Wells Chapel. Memorials to St. Therese Little Flower Church St. Vincent de Paul Society, 5560 Kirby Road, Cincinnati, OH 45239.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019
