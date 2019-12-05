|
|
Harry "Smokey" Griswold Edwards III
Harry "Smokey" Griswold Edwards III, age 74, passed away in his wife arms on December 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jan Hall-Edwards, and father of Timothy Edwards and A.J. Szugye, and will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Smokey was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Alene Edwards and a brother Buckey Edwards. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12 NOON at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 100 Miami Ave., Terrace Park, OH 45174. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share memories at www.craver-riggs.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019