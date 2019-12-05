Services
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Griswold "Smokey" Edwards Iii

Add a Memory
Harry Griswold "Smokey" Edwards Iii Obituary
Harry "Smokey" Griswold Edwards III

Harry "Smokey" Griswold Edwards III, age 74, passed away in his wife arms on December 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jan Hall-Edwards, and father of Timothy Edwards and A.J. Szugye, and will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Smokey was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Alene Edwards and a brother Buckey Edwards. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12 NOON at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 100 Miami Ave., Terrace Park, OH 45174. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share memories at www.craver-riggs.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -