Cincinnati - Harry Schueschner Jr, 94, of Cincinnati passed away November 6 at Masonic Home Nursing Home. He was born March 23, 1926 in Cincinnati, the son of Harry and Ella (nee Isaac) Schueschner.



Harry proudly served our country as a member of the United States Marine Corps during World War II.



He is survived by his loving children, Harry (Kim) Schueschner III and Saundra (Ken) Holthaus. He was preceded in death by his wife Janetta (nee Molloy) and second wife Jacqueline (nee Cardwell).



Private burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.









