Harvey & Patricia Sander
Delhi Township - Sander, Harvey E. & Patricia L. (nee Prewitt), ages 70 & 73 respectively, Dec. 10, 2019. Devoted parents of Michelle Mullins (Rick Watts) & Jeffrey Sanborn, loving grandparents of Ashley, Jack, Jenna, Rachel & Chelby & great grandparents of Karma, Miranda, Stetson, Leo & Cyrus. Harvey is the beloved son of Anne Mae (nee Osage) & the late John Sander & the dear brother of Steve & the late Bobby Sander. Patricia is the daughter of the late Margaret (nee McGinnis) & Virgil Prewitt & the dear sister of Rita Marland, Marzetta Brown & the late Ronnie Prewitt. Harvey was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War & retired Captain with Cinti. Fire Dept. Patricia worked in the brokerage industry with Quick & Reilly. Friends may join the family for a Celebration of Life, Mon., Dec. 16, 4-7 PM at the Farm, 239 Anderson Ferry Rd., Delhi (buffet from 5-6 PM). In lieu of flowers, memorials for Harvey, to the Vietnam Veterans of America www.vva.org & for Patricia to the Cincinnati Zoo www.cincinnatizoo.org www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019